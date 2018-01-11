EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Some call it “Halloween Block” or “Trick or Treat Street.”

It is Cambridge Boulevard in East Grand Rapids and for many “trick or treaters” it is a must stop on Halloween night.

“This neighborhood is probably one of the best in Grand Rapids,” says visitor Eloise Armour.

“It is great,” adds Melissa Sanchez. “We come here every year.”

That is because the residents on Cambridge Boulevard go all out for Halloween. Elaborate and creative decorations go up in front of nearly every house. Tons of treats are handed out.

“This event has been going on for over 40 years,” explains resident Judy Freeman. “Way before we came.”

“Everyone does it up big,” says resident Amy Bragg. “Everyone starts a couple of days early and tries to make it really special.”

The mild, dry weather Wednesday night was ideal for trick or treating. Families on Cambridge Boulevard say they handed out over a thousand treats each.

“Look forward to it every year,” says resident Michael Bell. “It is our favorite holiday.”

