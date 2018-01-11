SHERIDAN, Mich. - A family is mourning the loss of their 10-year-old child after what should have been a fun evening of trick-or-treating.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post were called to the Village of Sheridan shortly before 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 31, on the report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

Troopers say a 1949 small farm tractor was pulling an aluminum trailer with seats built into it. They say the tractor and trailer were being used to take kids from the Sheridan area trick-or-treating within the village when the 10 year old fell from the trailer and was run over.

Witnesses said the tractor was going at a slow rate of speed when the child fell. The child was taken to Sheridan Hospital where they later died.

The identity of the child and driver are not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by MSP.

