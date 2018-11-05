Troy police will be swearing in a new police cat today after its last candidate was disqualified from duty because of feline leukemia.

Sgt. Meghan Lehman said police visited the Michigan Humane Society's Westland location this morning and found a new cat that has been vetted and cleared for adoption.

Human Society spokesman Shaun Bailey said these cats were around 9- to 10-weeks and have received age-appropriate vaccinations, including one for feline leukemia.

Lehman confirmed a new cat has been found, and will be officially sworn in as a police cat at a ceremony presided over by Judge Kirsten Nielsen Hartig and Judge Maureen McGinnis of the 52-4 District Court at 3 p.m. in the Troy police department's conference room.

Police announced Thursday that the first cat they'd picked, "Pawfficer Badges," has feline leukemia, a potentially fatal disease that is highly contagious to other cats.

Bailey told the Free Press that Troy's cat handler couldn't take the animal due to the other cats in the home.

So in the short term, he said Badges will quarantined, but the humane society hopes to find a home for her — as long as its an environment with no other cats.

"(Feline leukemia) is not really curable," Bailey said, adding that caring for the cat will be similar to providing hospice care.

However, feline leukemia is not a deal breaker for adoption, according to the Cornell Feline Health Center.

"Although a diagnosis of FeLV can be emotionally devastating, it is important to realize that cats with FeLV can live normal lives for prolonged periods of time. The median survival time for cats after FeLV is diagnosed is 2.5 years. Once a cat has been diagnosed with FeLV, careful monitoring of weight, appetite, activity level, elimination habits, appearance of the mouth and eyes, and behavior is an important part of managing this disease," the center wrote.

Bailey said Badges was orphaned, and they don't know what happened to her mother, so it's possible that her mother had feline leukemia and transmitted it to the kitten through her saliva or milk.

"It just goes to show the dangers that homeless animals face," Bailey said.

In light of Badges condition, Lehman said the department has retired her collar and will be giving the memento to the folks that adopt her.

As for the name of the new kitten, Lehman said its still up for debate — but she said Badges II in honor of Badges I is on the table.

The department tweeted out the suggestion on Friday morning.

