BENONA TOWNSHIP –– Two men avoided serious injuries after the 1989 GMC Sierra truck they were riding in Monday, Aug. 12, around noon went off the bridge on Scenic Drive and flipped over into Stony Creek.

The steering went out on the truck as they were going over the bridge, said driver Michael McGuire, 24, of Free Soil. “I was going around the curve and all of a sudden, I said, ‘Uh oh,’ and then we hit the guard rail.”

McGuire’s door opened, and he rolled onto the pavement, but his co-worker Tim Doyly went into the creek while inside the truck. Doyly’s window was down, so he was able to quickly escape.

“We just came back from the store,” Doyly said. The two men, who work for a painting company, were doing some work at Camp Miniwanca and drove over to the Stony Lake Store to buy some lunch. They were northbound, and the truck went off the west side of the bridge, said Oceana County sheriff’s deputies Dean Wiegand and John Frasse.

“He kept saying, ‘I can’t turn,'” said Doyly. “The next thing I knew I was in the water.”

Doyly suffered only minor cuts to his elbow, and McGuire suffered some road rash on his back, they said.

Oceana County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby-Benona Fire Department and Life EMS responded to the scene. Neither Doyly or McGuire were transported to the hospital, and no one else was injured.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, and the accident remains under investigation, the deputies said.

A tow truck arrived at the scene to pull the truck from the water.

