Truck strikes Grand Haven elementary school bus, injures at least four

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus was involved in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.

A pickup truck collided with the school bus at the intersection of Mercury Drive and Comstock Street shortly after 4 p.m.

The bus was eastbound on Comstock when the truck struck it from behind.

A school official told the Grand Haven Tribute that three or four of the children aboard the bus were taken to an area hospital by ambulance. The driver of the pickup was also injured.

The bus was transporting students from Mary A. White Elementary School. The rest of the students were brought to the nearby Peach Plains Elementary School, where Mary A. White staff coordinated parent pick-up.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Grand Haven Tribune contributed to this article.

