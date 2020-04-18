MICHIGAN, USA — Friday, President Donald Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The program makes $16 billion in direct payments to American farmers and $3 billion in food purchases, with the food being delivered to food banks and community organizations.

“Michigan farmers are doing an incredible job maintaining the food supply during this pandemic,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “However, from my conversations with them, I also know they are experiencing financial losses caused by falling demand from restaurants, schools, and businesses."

According to the USDA, the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program has two major components. They are:

Direct Support to Farmers and Ranchers: The program will provide $16 billion in direct support based on actual losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been impacted and will assist producers with additional adjustment and marketing costs resulting from lost demand and short-term oversupply for the 2020 marketing year caused by COVID-19.

USDA Purchase and Distribution: USDA will partner with regional and local distributors, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels, and other food service entities, to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat. We will begin with the procurement of an estimated $100 million per month in fresh fruits and vegetables, $100 million per month in a variety of dairy products, and $100 million per month in meat products. The distributors and wholesalers will then provide a pre-approved box of fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to food banks, community and faith based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.

You can find more information on this program on farmers.gov.

