Trump endorses candidate running to unseat Rep. Meijer

Former president Donald Trump announced Monday that he is endorsing John Gibbs for state representative, who is running to unseat Rep. Peter Meijer.

Gibbs is a Lansing native who served as acting assistant secretary of housing and urban development for community planning and development. In 2020, Trump nominated Gibbs for the Director of the United States Office of Personnel Management role, although this nomination was not confirmed.

Thank you for the endorsement President Trump! It was an honor to serve in your administration and you can bet I’ll continue the fight in Congress! Posted by John Gibbs on Monday, November 15, 2021

"An undergraduate of Stanford with a master’s degree from Harvard, he will fight hard for the great people of Michigan," said Trump in a statement. "Unlike Peter Meijer, he will not turn his back on Michigan. Importantly, John was also a member of my 1776 Commission, and will be strong on education issues."

Trump added that Rep. Meijer is a "terrible representative of the Republican Party and beyond."

Rep. Meijer faced backlash from members of the Republican Party after voting to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

