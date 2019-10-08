WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters outside the White House Friday that he's in "no rush" to appoint a new national intelligence director. The current director, Dan Coats, announced his retirement in July.

Several names have been mentioned as possible new directors, including Michigander Pete Hoekstra.

"I like Hoekstra a lot," said Trump. "I like Pete Hoekstra a lot. He's doing a fantastic job in the Netherlands right now."

Currently the ambassador to the Netherlands, Hoekstra was the U.S. representative for Michigan's 2nd congressional district, which covers a large section of the West Michigan lakeshore, including Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo, and Lake counties and portions of Mason and Kent counties.

Hoekstra was a congressman from 1993 to 2011. He was nominated by Trump to be a U.S. ambassador in 2017.

"I want to get somebody that everybody can really get together with," Trump said. "We have a lot of choice. Everybody wants the job."

Coats will step down effective Aug. 15, and Trump has named Joseph Maguire, the nation's top counterterrorism official, as acting national intelligence director. Deputy National Intelligence Director Sue Gordon also resigned.

The agency oversees 17 U.S. spy agencies.

After Coats announced his retirement, Trump nominated Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe, but he removed himself from consideration after receiving criticism about his lack of intelligence experience and qualifications for the job.

