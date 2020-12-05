Trump Team responds to Pete Buttigieg interview

Marc Lotter defended President Trump's record on COVID testing, science and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He explained why he's supporting Joe Biden for president, and the problems he sees with the Trump Administration. Now, we have a response from Marc Lotter with the Trump Campaign. Below is a portion of his interview with Nick LaFave.

We began by asking Mr. Lotter what he thought of Mayor Buttigieg saying we need leadership to get us through the pandemic that isn't focused on name calling and personal attacks.

Lotter: "I think Pete Buttigieg is just trying to play partisan politics, because what the American people see is that the president's leadership has flattened the curve, along with the great work and sacrifice of millions of Americans who have stayed at home, self-quarantined, socially distanced, and in many cases have had their jobs and livelihoods impacted, and it's having an effect."

Mayor Buttigieg criticized COVID testing in the United States, that — per capita — is trailing other countries.

Lotter: "Mayor Pete's numbers are just wrong. We are leading the world in testing, including on a per capita basis. We are doing better than South Korea, which was hailed as a leader in that area. If you go back to early to mid March, we were doing about 3,000 tests a day. Now we're doing nearly 400,000 tests a day. And as we heard in testimony today, we will have the capacity to do one million tests a day by the Fall."

The mayor also took a shot at the president's history of science denying during a health crises, like calling climate change a Chinese hoax.

Lotter: "As it relates to the coronavirus, I'll just give you Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx's words right back. There's never been a time when they've walked into the Oval Office and made a recommendation to the president that he didn't listen to and he didn't act upon."

