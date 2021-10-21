Tuesday night shooting victim identified as 20-year-old Grand Rapids woman

A vigil will be held for Kendall Frost on Saturday, Oct. 23.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim of a Tuesday night shooting has been identified by her family as 20-year-old Kendall Frost, of Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Paris Avenue SE and Griggs Street SE. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

Grand Rapids Police confirmed that one person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but ultimately died from her injuries.

Thursday morning, Commissioner Robert S. Womack posted on Facebook identifying Frost as his cousin:

They shot and killed my little cousin. Why would anyone of you do something like this? Her father Mike, my aunt Martha... Posted by Robert S. Womack on Thursday, October 21, 2021

A vigil will be held for Frost on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

