Tug to break ice on Muskegon Lake starting Saturday morning

Muskegon Police issue warning to anglers on Muskegon Lake, tug to break ice starting Saturday, Feb. 20.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Ice on Muskegon Lake is expected to be broken beginning Saturday morning in anticipation of a tug and barge that's expected to reach Muskegon Sunday.

The warning from Muskegon Police Friday is for anyone with weekend plans to fish on the lake.

The equipment coming from the Chicago area is heading for the Mart Dock in downtown Muskegon.

In anticipation of that tug arriving another will begin breaking ice from Fisherman's Landing to the Lake Michigan channel starting Saturday morning, additional ice breaking will take place Sunday too.

Anglers on the lake to fish should be careful and avoid any compromised ice.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.