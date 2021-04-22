Tulip Time Festival kicks off the season with Dutch market, quilt raffle and costumes

Tulip Time Festival 2021 announces multiple events happening throughout April & May.

Tulip Time Festival has announced multiple events kicking off in April and May 2021. The festival announced the premiere of the Dutch Costume Exhibit and Dutch Market and the Quilt Raffle.

Traditionally, the Civic Center has served host to Dutch Marktplaats, an event offering entertainment, Dutch Dance performances and costume style show, Dutch-inspired goods and food.

However, due to COVID safety protocols this year, many of those event are unable to happen. Instead, this gave the festival an opportunity to introduce a new event, Dutch Costume Exhibit & Dutch Market.

The Dutch Costume Exhibit, originally scheduled to debut in 2020, has now become a central feature of this new event. Tulip Time Dutch Dancers wear costumes that represent eight of the twelve provinces in the Netherlands. This exhibit features beautiful, handmade costumes as well as other Dutch Dance artifacts.

Guest will also have the opportunity to browse educational displays presented by local museums, select and order tulip bulbs, shop Dutch-inspired goods and Tulip Time merchandise at the Dutch Market.

The Dutch Costume Exhibit & Dutch Market event will be held on Saturday, May 1 through Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center Place. Tickets are $8 per person and are required for this event and are available online for advanced purchase.

The 2021 Quilt Raffle, "Happy Tulips" was designed and constructed by Colleen Dekker and Cheryl Zylman, members of the Tulip Time Quilt Show Committee.

According to the Tulip Time Festival, Colleen designed the quilt using a process she describes as 'working from the outside in' as she created the 9-square pattern in varying sizes. Cheryl beautifully expressed the art of applique in the design and creation of the tulips. Each vase holds a unique blend of tulips of varying arrangements.

Look for "Happy Tulips" on displays in the window of the Apothecary Gift Shop beginning the week of April 25.

