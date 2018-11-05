HOLLAND, Mich. - As we near the end of Tulip Time, the event is far from winding down.

"Record crowds, its been a lot of fun," Gwen Auwerda, the executive director of Tulip Time, said.

On Friday, a sold out crowd will welcome The Beach Boys to the Central Wesleyan Church but if you didn't snag a ticket for that River City Improv will be performing at the Knickerbocker Theater for Tulip Times' brand new Knick Series.

Friday:

River City Improv

Knickerbocker Theatre

86 E 8th St

Holland, MI 49423

Doors open at 7:15 p.m.

General Admission Seating, $12 per person

Saturday:

Jake Kershaw

Knickerbocker Theatre

86 E 8th St

Holland, MI 49423

8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

$12 per person advance tickets, $15 per person at the door

Tulip Times' biggest parade will take place Saturday, May 12. The Muziekparade will be Saturday afternoon with 20 bands and 174 entries organizers say it's a must see.

"I don't want to give all the cool things away but you will definitely want to be at the start because we will have a fly-over," Auwerda said.

Muziekparade

Saturday, May 12

2:00-3:30 p.m.

Parade route: 8th from Columbia to Van Raalte to 24th

Tulip Time as two other new events this year.

Tall Ship Dockside Tours

A replica of a historic ship docked at Boatwerks

Tours: Sat., May 12 from 9a-6p; Sun., May 13 10a-4p

Tickets: $5/p; tickets can be purchased only at the East Dock entrance gate to the ship

Moederdag Market

11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Centennial Park

This event features specially selected merchants, live performances, demonstrations, gourmet food trucks and horse-drawn carriage rides.

