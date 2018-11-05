HOLLAND, Mich. - As we near the end of Tulip Time, the event is far from winding down.
"Record crowds, its been a lot of fun," Gwen Auwerda, the executive director of Tulip Time, said.
On Friday, a sold out crowd will welcome The Beach Boys to the Central Wesleyan Church but if you didn't snag a ticket for that River City Improv will be performing at the Knickerbocker Theater for Tulip Times' brand new Knick Series.
Friday:
River City Improv
Knickerbocker Theatre
86 E 8th St
Holland, MI 49423
Doors open at 7:15 p.m.
General Admission Seating, $12 per person
Saturday:
Jake Kershaw
Knickerbocker Theatre
86 E 8th St
Holland, MI 49423
8:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.
$12 per person advance tickets, $15 per person at the door
Tulip Times' biggest parade will take place Saturday, May 12. The Muziekparade will be Saturday afternoon with 20 bands and 174 entries organizers say it's a must see.
"I don't want to give all the cool things away but you will definitely want to be at the start because we will have a fly-over," Auwerda said.
Muziekparade
Saturday, May 12
2:00-3:30 p.m.
Parade route: 8th from Columbia to Van Raalte to 24th
Tulip Time as two other new events this year.
Tall Ship Dockside Tours
A replica of a historic ship docked at Boatwerks
Tours: Sat., May 12 from 9a-6p; Sun., May 13 10a-4p
Tickets: $5/p; tickets can be purchased only at the East Dock entrance gate to the ship
Moederdag Market
11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Centennial Park
This event features specially selected merchants, live performances, demonstrations, gourmet food trucks and horse-drawn carriage rides.