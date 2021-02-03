Tulip Time with a Twist

Holland will be beautiful, and Tulip Time celebration will continue – however, with a twist.

The health and safety of visitors, volunteers, and the community are of utmost importance to the Tulip Time organization.

Following the CDC directives and guidelines issued by the State of Michigan, which currently stipulate no more than 25 people can gather outdoors at an event, must forego some of Tulip Time's most enduring festival events this year – parades, Dutch Dance performances, and the carnival.

Tulip Time has also elected to postpone the unveiling of their first ever Tulip Immersion Garden, but that gives visitors all something to look forward to in 2022.

Of course, some events will still happen – but with a twist.

The Tulip Time Run will now take place virtually. Run; walk; anytime; anywhere! Registrants will receive a participant bib and medal. Run shirts and hoodies are also available.

The Michigan Maritime Museum returns with dockside tours of their tall ship ‘Friends Good Will.’ The ship will sail into town and dock on the north wall of Boatwerks Restaurant. Reservation and ticket information will be available soon from the Museum.

The annual Quilt Raffle will take place April 15 – May 9. Purchase tickets at the Tulip Time Office, Holland Visitors Bureau, and Apothecary Gift Shop, for a chance to win this beautiful handmade quilt.

Yoga in the Tulips will be offered again amidst the tulip gardens at Window on the Waterfront. This is a ticketed event.

Each year hundreds of talented artisans display their unique wares at the Artisan Market. This year the market is going virtual and the shopping experience expanded to April 24 through May 9.

A final determination from the State of Michigan Health Department on whether the Dutch Marktplaats and Dutch Dance Costume Exhibit can take place is still pending.

In addition, there are new, inventive ways to celebrate Tulip Time.

The community will have a chance to purchase potted tulips soon! Pots containing 8-10 imported tulip bulbs will provide a burst of color this spring to all who purchase.

Downtown Walking Tours will run throughout the week. On this two-mile tour, led by a costumed guide, you will learn about Holland’s history, points of interest, and more. Fun and informative for visitors and locals alike. Tickets on sale soon.

Tulip Time posters from 1982-Present will be on display at the Holland Area Arts Council. This is a free event. - Experience the fun of discovery as you participate in the Tulip Time Scavenger Hunt. This is a free event.

Several other plans are still in development. Watch for more information on Drive-thru food concessions, photography and floral arranging classes, Princess Lida encounters, and specials offered by downtown businesses.

Full details on all these happenings, including on-sale dates for ticketed events, will be available at www.tuliptime.com.

Thousands of tulips have been planted in city parks, at Windmill Island Gardens, and along miles of Tulip Lanes. Tulip maps will be available at the Holland Visitors Bureau and the Tulip Time Festival Office.

Tulip Time will continue to follow the recommendations and directives of the CDC, the State of Michigan, and the local health department, and they will adapt their plans accordingly.

