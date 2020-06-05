GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 may have forced the cancellation of Tulip Time in Holland for 2020, but it hasn't stopped a West Michigan man from creating a Tulip Time of his own, causing a gawker's paradise along Plainfield Ave. in Grand Rapids.

"I've been interested in landscaping and gardening ever since I was a kid," said Myles Lawton, 28, who moved to Grand Rapids from Muskegon four years ago. "It's just my hobby and I find it therapeutic and relaxing."

Since buying his home, which is located at the corner of Plainfield Ave. and Comstock St., Lawton has been refurbishing it. His colorful tulip display is the result of hand-planting every bulb himself, starting in the fall of 2016.

"Every October and November, I'm out here on my hands and knees, in the freezing cold, planting tulip bulbs," said Lawton. "This is what makes it worth it, right here."

Lawton, who works in retail at Family Farm & Home, estimates he's personally planted at least 4,000 tulip bulbs around his home, costing him upwards of $1,000.

"It's getting to the point where I have so many [tulips], it's more so finding where they aren't [planted] already in the yard," joked Lawton.

Since Lawton's front yard faces the busy Plainfield Ave., many of the thousands of people who drive by on a daily basis see the tulips and honk their horn in appreciation.

Passersby who are walking or riding their bike, often stop and take in the beauty.

"It's our favorite corner," said Vonnie Clark, who was out walking her dog, Ripley. "This is such a happy spot."

Clark's sister, Cindy Malloy, who was out for a walk, too, makes sure she always goes by Lawton's home.

"I mean, just look at these tulips," said Malloy. "It's like being in Holland."

For the first time in 91 years, Tulip Time in Holland was canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, Lawton's eye-popping floral display is serving as sort of a proxy for the annual Dutch celebration.

"Who knew that when I planted all these last fall, that this would be my tulip time this year instead of going to Holland, said Lawton. "This is basically my own little piece of 'Tulip Time' here in Grand Rapids."

