Twin Lake to carry on with annual July Fourth fireworks show

The annual fireworks show will take place over Twin Lake around 10:20 p.m. July 4.

TWIN LAKE, Mich — Many West Michigan communities have canceled Fourth of July fireworks shows because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In Muskegon County, the list of canceled shows includes the two biggest planned for Muskegon and Whitehall.

One community show that will take place will happen above Twin Lake.

The event planned for dusk on Saturday, July 4 can be viewed from Muskegon County's Twin Lake Park.

"We have to shoot them off," Twin Lake County Park Caretaker Kathy Woodruff said Monday. "We have to shoot them off for the residents."

On a typical Fourth of July around 2,000 people gather on the park's beach and ball fields to view the fireworks. This year there could be 7,000 people or more.

"It's always on the Fourth of July no matter what, rain or shine," Woodruff said.

The show will once again be shot off from an island in Twin Lake. Woodruff says residents on Twin Lake and three other adjacent lakes are able to see the show from their backyards.

Those who view from the fireworks from the county park will be asked to stay in family groups with six-feet of distance from others.

"If both parking lots are full and both fields are full then we just can't accept any more people in," Woodruff said.

The event is organized by a small committee and paid for with community fundraisers. This years show will cost $15,000. It will continue in part because it's already paid for, and because those who watch are typically spread out along the shore of Twin Lake.

"It's going to be interesting this year," Woodruff said.

The show is scheduled to begin after dusk around 10:20 p.m. and is expected to last around 20 minutes.

The park is located at:

Twin Lake County Park

6231 Twin Lake Park Road

Twin Lake, MI 49457

The show's rain date is Sunday July 5.

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.