Two adults, baby found dead in driveway died by carbon monoxide toxicity

The medical examiner ruled all three of their deaths as accidental.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The baby and two adults who were found dead in a vehicle on Grand Rapids' south side earlier this month died from carbon monoxide toxicity.

Records with the Kent County Clerk's office show that all three died in the driveway on Nov. 4, and their deaths were ruled accidental.

They were previously identified as 78-year-old Ruby D. Roberts of Grand Rapids, 60-year-old Ellay Mae Brown of Grand Rapids, and 4-month-old Zadai Tyrome Ashford.

