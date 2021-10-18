Two Berrien County Health Dept. officials resign

The Acting Health Officer and Communications Manager both resigned from their posts last week, in part to what they call 'the politicization of public health.'

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Two health officials in West Michigan are calling it quits with the department to focus on their mental health and families.

Acting Health Officer Courtney Davis and Communications Manager Gillian Conrad resigned last week.

Their last days are Nov. 3 and Oct. 29, respectively.

“I make this decision with many emotions – serving the residents of Berrien County for nearly five years and supporting local public health infrastructure have been among my greatest honors. However, with the politicization of public health during the pandemic, I can no longer effectively do my job and serve the community with its health and safety always at the forefront," Davis said in a statement.

“I am forever proud of the Health Department team and am dedicated to helping support a smooth transition to new interim leadership. The partnerships and friendships I have formed in our community will always be important to me. Building healthy and equitable communities remains my driving passion, and I look forward to continuing to invest in Michigan’s public health infrastructure in new ways.”

Her communications manager offered a similar sentiment.

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve the residents of Berrien County, and I am incredibly proud of all the countless ways our department has contributed to improving the health of our community. What our team accomplished during the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing less than extraordinary; however, the exhaustive work of the past 19 months has taken a significant toll on my mental, emotional and physical health. For the sake of my own health and the health of my family, I need to step away," Conrad said.

“While I am moving on from the Health Department, I remain dedicated to public health with a personal commitment to uphold science, strive for social justice and create an equitable community for everyone living in Berrien County.”

The county has begun the process to replace the pair.

“We appreciate and value the contributions of Courtney Davis and Gillian Conrad especially during this very difficult time, as well as their commitment to our community,” said R. McKinley Elliott, chairman of the Berrien County Board of Commissioners. “We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

