WALKER, Mich. — A two vehicle crash involving a stolen Ford Escape on 3 Mile and Alpine has sent two people to the hospital, according to Walker Police.

Officers say they were in pursuit of the stolen SUV when the crash occurred. The SUV hit the van in the intersection.

A pedestrian waiting at the corner was hit after impact, but sustained minor injuries.

Two people including the suspect are in the hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection is back open.