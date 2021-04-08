Two cases of highly transmittable, fatal disease confirmed Mecosta and Montcalm county deer

This is the first time a white-tailed deer has tested positive for it in Mecosta county. Investigations are underway to determine if the disease affected more deer.

MICHIGAN, USA — Two cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) have been confirmed in West Michigan, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced Wednesday.

The disease is highly transmittable and fatal. This is the first time a white-tailed deer has tested positive for it in Mecosta county.

CWD is a neurological disorder that can be transmitted from one animal to another, or from the environment. It affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose, all of which are native to Michigan.

The deer were found at two separate facilities, one in Mecosta and one in Montcalm. The infected deer include a two-year-old and four-year-old. The disease was detected after the deer underwent the state’s routine CWD surveillance program.

“Since chronic wasting disease can significantly impact all Michigan deer, it is vitally important to detect the disease as early as possible,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM.

“Early detection allows MDARD and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to work in collaboration with farmers and hunters to stem the spread and manage this serious disease.”

The deadly disease was first spotted in Michigan’s free-range deer in 2015. Cases have since been discovered in nine counties across the state. The disease has been detected in 123 free-ranging deer from Montcalm County to date.

Investigations are currently underway to determine if the disease affected more deer.

There are currently no reported cases of CWD in humans. Although, the CDC and World Health Organization recommends that individuals and domestic pets should not consume infected animals.

