GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department Thursday morning said two men from a downtown assault were charged and arrested.
The man seen in the video punching the victim was charged with aggravated assault. The other man seen in the video taking the victim's cell phone was charged with misdemeanor larceny and lying to a police officer.
Both men are being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility.
The assault occurred on March 17 and was caught on surveillance cameras. All four subjects have been identified.
