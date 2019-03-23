KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The driver of a white Chevrolet Suburban, as well as their passenger, were hospitalized Friday night in a rollover crash on US-131.

At about 5 p.m., authorities said the car was merging onto southbound US-131 from Stadium Dr. The Suburban attempted to overtake the car in front of him on the right, but it over-corrected, traveled across the highway and went into the median and rolled, ejecting the passenger.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

All traffic lanes on US-131 have been reopened.

The incident is still being investigated.

