OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - Two kids and one adult were injured in a one-car crash in Ottawa County Tuesday evening.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 35-year-old male from Coopersville was driving eastbound on Blue Oak Drive in Timberline Estates Mobile Home community when he reached into the back seat, went off the road and hit a tree.

He and the children, a 3-year-old and an 8-month-old, were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Both children were taken to DeVos Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 35-year-old driver was transported to North Ottawa Community Health for minor injuries and then lodged in the Ottawa County jail on misdemeanor charges.

