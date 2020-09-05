KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two people have died after being shot at a home in Kentwood Friday night. Police were called after gunshots were heard in the area of Paris Estates Mobile Home Park. They arrived on scene just after 11:00 p.m. May 8. Two men in their thirties were found shot inside a home on Marlette Avenue. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kentwood Police say no suspects have been arrested, but the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Kentwood Police at 616-698-6580 or Silent observer.

