COLORADO, USA — Two young siblings who were potentially taken by their parents who have a history of drug use and violent tendencies last week have been found and are safe, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

An alert from CBI says the children were last seen in Battle Creek, Michigan on Jan. 28. Law enforcement had reason to think they might be in Colorado.

Both children were found on Tuesday. No information was released on where they were found or who they were with at the time they were found.

