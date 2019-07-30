GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A deadly crash Monday night shut down northbound US-131 near Burton St. for several hours. Michigan State Police say two people were killed.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. A 30-year-old woman from Grand Rapids was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes when she hit another vehicle. A 29-year old man from Grand Rapids was driving that car. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other cars were involved and no one else was in either of the two vehicles. The victims' names are not being released at this time, so their families can be notified.

The highway opened back up around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

