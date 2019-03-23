MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people in a single-engine plane were uninjured in a plane crash this morning in Mecosta County.

At 10:30 a.m., troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post were dispatched to Canadian Lakes runway where the crash occurred.

The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by Mecosta County Sheriff's Department and the Morton Township Fire Department.

