CARSON CITY, Mich. - A church's surveillance video revealed two suspects, a 54-year-old Carson City woman and her 14-year-old relative, were behind some spray-painted vandalism on the property.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the incident happened on Halloween and was discovered Nov. 1. At the Church ar Carson City Fish Creek School, two suspects spray painted a church van, entrance sign and the gymnasium. The property was covered in words leading church officials to believe the vandalism was based on the church's specific beliefs, authorities say.

It was also found that some members of the church had been targeted as well. Church members found spray paint of some of their personal vehicles and homes.

Surveillance video from the church reveals the damage was done by two suspects, one identified as 54-year-old Anna Morris of Carson City. The other was a 14-year-old relative of Morris, that deputies say lives with her. Both were arrested for the property damage.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was called to look into the incident further.

Morris was arraigned on the charges in court.

