2 killed in Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — Police say two men are dead after a shooting in Wyoming on Wednesday evening.

Both victims were in their 20's, according to the Wyoming Police Department.

Police say that one man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The shooting happened at Wilbur Street SE & Division Street. Police said the suspect vehicle is a dark GMC Acadia, 2010 or newer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

