Two-year-old killed in Wyoming remembered by friends and family at vigil

The family says Khalise Brewer was killed by her own father.

WYOMING, Mich. — A somber night on Meyer Avenue Thursday, as friends and family gathered not only to mourn, but celebrate the life of Khalise Brewer.

"I'm not going to see that smile on her face," says Kambria Brewer, Khalise's mother. "On a picture, but not on her face. That's crazy to me."

On Wednesday, she was just about to pick up her daughter.

"My daughter just called to say we were on our way and the police answered the phone," recalls Emily Heynen, Khalise's grandmother.

But Khalise was already gone, at the hands of her own father.

"The men that are supposed to protect you can be the same men that can let you down," says Brewer. "My dad always protected me, so I just can't really believe her father would hurt her."

"Ain't no insanity, ain't no craziness," says Heynen. "It's evil. It's deceptive. It's demonic."

And it seemingly came with no warning.

"I think that's what makes this harder for everybody, is that this came out of nowhere," says Heynen.

Khalise, Brewer's first daughter, is remembered for her relentless joy.

"She had the craziest laugh and smile," says Amarra Heynen, Khalise's aunt. "She just knew she was a spoiled diva."

And the love for her family.

"Most importantly, she loved her mother," says Emily.

Even family she barely got to meet.

Brewer had a second child two weeks ago, and Khalise was excited to be an older sister.

"It's just very sad that we don't get to see that bond grow," says Amarra.

And even though she may be gone, Khalise's mother says that love will continue to shine on.

"Khalise just impacted so many," says Brewer. "Khalise, anybody she met, she made smile."

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family with funeral costs. You can donate here.

RELATED:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.