Tyson Foods to distribute 40k pounds of food in Ottawa County

Volunteers from the Zeeland facility will be handing out cases of chicken fritters at the South Olive Christian Reformed Church Saturday morning.

Tyson Foods is giving away more than 40,000 pounds of chicken at a community donation event Saturday morning in Ottawa County.

Volunteers from Tyson Foods' Zeeland facility will distribute cases of chicken fritters at the South Olive Christian Reformed Church starting at 9 a.m.

The COVID-friendly car line begins at 9 a.m. and will continue until noon.

Any leftover food will be donated to the food pantry at the church.

Organizers said team members will also be on-site about employment opportunities at the plant.

The Zeeland facility is hiring 160 new employees, and the starting wage is $19.20 an hour.

