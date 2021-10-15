Tyson Foods to distribute 40k pounds of food in Ottawa County

Tyson Foods is giving away more than 40,000 pounds of chicken at a community donation event Saturday morning in Ottawa County.
Volunteers from Tyson Foods' Zeeland facility will distribute cases of chicken fritters at the South Olive Christian Reformed Church starting at 9 a.m.
The COVID-friendly car line begins at 9 a.m. and will continue until noon.
Any leftover food will be donated to the food pantry at the church.
Organizers said team members will also be on-site about employment opportunities at the plant.
The Zeeland facility is hiring 160 new employees, and the starting wage is $19.20 an hour.
