U of M game vs. Maryland canceled due to COVID-19

The football game against Maryland is canceled and will not be rescheduled as Michigan pauses practice until Monday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Wednesday that it will be pausing football practices and that Saturday’s game against Maryland has been canceled. The game will not be rescheduled.

The decision to pause in-person football activities was made in consultation with medical professionals and the local health department.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

Daily COVID testing will continue and medical professionals will make a determination of when to resume practice. The earliest practice can resume will be on Monday, Dec. 7.

