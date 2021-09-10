x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

U. of Michigan band plans 'visually stunning' Sept. 11 show

During the 10-minute performance called “We Remember,” the 400 band members will carry a light .
Credit: AP
Members of the University of Michigan Marching Band rehearse for an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. The University of Michigan marching band will perform a halftime show on Saturday – the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks – that its director says will not only pay tribute to the lives lost and impacted that day, but also will be unprecedented in its scope. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan marching band is performing a halftime show on Saturday that its director says will not only pay tribute to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, but also will be dazzling in its scope. 

During the 10-minute performance called “We Remember,” the 400 band members will carry a light — either a high-powered flashlight, a glowing orb, an illuminated umbrella or something else. 

The show will take place during the Wolverine football team’s night game against the University of Washington at Michigan Stadium, the 107,601-capacity Big House. 

Saturday marks 20 years since the terror attacks.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.