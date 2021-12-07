Unfounded: Ottawa Co. Sheriff's Office investigation concluded no credible threats to area schools

Multiple school districts in West Michigan decided to close Tuesday out of an abundance of caution so authorities could investigate.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — After several school districts in West Michigan closed Tuesday due to threats, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office's investigation concluded that they were unfounded.

In the wake of the school shooting in Oakland County, numerous copycat threats have circulated social media.

That's prompted some parents to keep their kids home from school and some school districts have decided to call off classes out of an abundance of caution.

Since Sunday evening, detectives in Ottawa County have investigated tips of social media threats and posts that have been passed between students.

The Sheriff's Office says all of the reported incidents have been thoroughly investigated and detectives have not found any credible threats at this point.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools will resume normal operations after closing school on Tuesday. While school was already scheduled to be closed on Wednesday for a professional development day, after-school events will go on as planned. Students will return on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Investigators are continuing to work closely with school officials to identify the sources of the posts or comments.

The Sheriff's Office wants to encourage parents and students to report to the authorities when they learn of a potentially dangerous situation.

The shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher.

