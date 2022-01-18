x
'Unimaginable': Father, twin kids die in eastern Michigan crash

A father and his twin 6-year-old children were killed when their pickup truck slammed into the rear of a commercial truck.
PINCONNING, Mich. — A father and his twin 6-year-old children were killed when their pickup truck slammed into the rear of a commercial truck in Bay County. 

The crash occurred Monday in Pinconning Township, north of Bay City. 

The truck was carrying a large steel bin commonly used to drop off trash or items that can be recycled. 

Sheriff Troy Cunningham says, “It’s unimaginable for the family.” 

The dead were identified as 41-year-old Jeffrey McKeon, Jaxson McKeon and Adeline McKeon. They lived in Pinconning. 

The driver of the Republic Services truck was not injured.

