'Unimaginable': Father, twin kids die in eastern Michigan crash

PINCONNING, Mich. — A father and his twin 6-year-old children were killed when their pickup truck slammed into the rear of a commercial truck in Bay County.
The crash occurred Monday in Pinconning Township, north of Bay City.
The truck was carrying a large steel bin commonly used to drop off trash or items that can be recycled.
Sheriff Troy Cunningham says, “It’s unimaginable for the family.”
The dead were identified as 41-year-old Jeffrey McKeon, Jaxson McKeon and Adeline McKeon. They lived in Pinconning.
The driver of the Republic Services truck was not injured.
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.