'Unimaginable': Father, twin kids die in eastern Michigan crash

PINCONNING, Mich. — A father and his twin 6-year-old children were killed when their pickup truck slammed into the rear of a commercial truck in Bay County.

The crash occurred Monday in Pinconning Township, north of Bay City.

The truck was carrying a large steel bin commonly used to drop off trash or items that can be recycled.

Sheriff Troy Cunningham says, “It’s unimaginable for the family.”

The dead were identified as 41-year-old Jeffrey McKeon, Jaxson McKeon and Adeline McKeon. They lived in Pinconning.

The driver of the Republic Services truck was not injured.





