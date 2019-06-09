GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Public Schools said Friday that Union High School was placed on a temporary lockdown.

The district said there was no immediate threat or issue, but the public safety department was made aware of a rumor and it "felt it was necessary to stop all movement in the building."

The lockdown lasted about one hour and classes resumed as normal.

GRPS said the lockdown had nothing to do with the shooting that occurred near Union High School on Aug. 28.

"As a large district, we frequently investigate rumors in order to ensure our students and staff are safe every day," the district said in a statement Friday. "We are confident that there is no threat."

