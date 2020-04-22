MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Three services agencies in Muskegon County are worked together to offer a new grocery shopping service matching vulnerable people sheltering at home with volunteers.

The need for the services was first recognized by staff at Senior Resources in Muskegon. After phone calls and zoom meetings with leaders at United Way of the Lakeshore and Call 211 the agencies developed a way to match those in need with volunteers willing to make a trip to the grocery store for them.

All volunteer shoppers must first pass a background check, said Dominique Bunker, community engagement manager at the United Way of the Lakeshore.

The shoppers are assigned a unique identification number and button to prove they're participating in the volunteer grocery shopping effort.

Most of the volunteer shoppers are expected to help homebound seniors get groceries. But Bunker says the program is open to individuals with compromised immune systems, and front line health care workers.

Bunker completed her first grocery shopping order this week for a woman who lives in Norton Shores.

"She was so thankful," Bunker said.

A number of apps offer grocery purchasing and delivery. But Bunker says the technology is often not available or user-friendly for seniors.

Those individuals who can be matched with a volunteer grocery shopper must live in Muskegon County and have the ability to pay for the groceries.

The groceries can be purchased with a credit card, but the program is easier when the purchase is made by check or cash.

"The volunteer is willing to pay out-of-pocket during check out," Bunker said with reimbursement for the purchase after the doorstep delivery.

Bunker says the services is also to prevent a grocery shopping scam reported in the Muskegon area targeted seniors where scammers took money in advance for a grocery purchase and never returned.

The first step for those in need of the service to be matched with a volunteer grocery shopper is to CALL 2-1-1.

People interested in becoming a volunteer shopper can sign up on the United Way of the Lakeshore's website.

The effort is expected to continue until 6 weeks after the Stay at Home Order is lifted.

