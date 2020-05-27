COVID-19 response fund supports non-profits with $5,000 checks

The COVID-19 response fund is paying for everything from personal protective equipment for Hospice workers to rent assistance for families.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Community Foundation for Muskegon County and the United Way of the Lakeshore are behind a COVID-19 Response Fund being used in Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo counties to support the work of nonprofits during the coronavirus outbreak.

The $300,000 fund is being distributed in checks of $5,000 according to United Way's CEO Christine Robere.

The mini-grants are targeting efforts to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on local families and members of the community.

The COVID-19 Response Fund started with seed moneys from the Community Foundation, United Way and corporate partners Meijer, Consumers Energy Foundation, Howmet, and D-T-E.

Money from the fund has been used to cover the cost of personal protective equipment for Hospice workers, purchased material to make cloth masks for community members, and supported housing programs.

Nonprofits can apply every two weeks for the mini-grants.

"We made the decision early on that we didn't want a bunch of money in one agency," Robere said. "We wanted to make this so we could get it out weekly so we made $5,000 grants and the agencies just had to tell us what they needed it for."

To make a gift to the fund, visit United Way of the Lakeshore.

Organizations can learn more about the application process here.

