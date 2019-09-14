VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. - The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office received eight reports of vehicles being broken into and items being taken early Friday morning.

Sheriff Daniel Abbott reports that deputies were dispatched to several incidents in the Village of Bloomingdale.

During an investigation, it was found that the victim's vehicles were left unlocked. Numerous items of value were taken from the vehicles by unknown suspects.

The incident remains under investigation to determine the identity of the suspects. County residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles when unattended.

