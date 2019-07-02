ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford Public Schools have already canceled school 12 days this year.

Typically, the state will only forgive up to six days and an additional three only if the district requests a waiver.

Superintendent Michael Shibler wrote in a letter to parents that safety is his first priority in canceling school.

"Second only to safety, is the importance of instructional time. This number of lost days of instruction is having a major impact on teaching and learning," said Shibler. "Therefore, our building principals are working with our teachers to prioritize the crucial instructional components of our K-12 curricula to make sure our students receive that instruction."

Shibler said school districts across the state are asking for legislative action that would forgive the canceled days thus far, and then start over with six new days. Governor Whitmer's approval is the only way to get these days forgiven, according to Shibler, so he encouraged parents to reach out to state legislators.

Shibler also asked parents and staff to 'earmark' Friday, May 24, as well as, Monday, June 10 and Tuesday, June 11 as possible instructional days.

