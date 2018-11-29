HOUGHTON, Mich. - Come home for the turkey. Maybe return again for a job.

That was the message in Michigan's northwestern Upper Peninsula as employers courted young professionals who were home for Thanksgiving. The Daily Mining Gazette says 11 companies participated in Return North, an event held Friday in Houghton County.

Xeratec, an information-technology company, identified several candidates. Software developer Brett Hillstrom says an event like Return North is how the company finds talent.

Kris Niva recently returned to the area from San Diego. He says "there's definitely some opportunities" in the Keweenaw region.

Matthew Ellison, co-founder of network-security company Arroyo Networks, says he was impressed with the diverse backgrounds of people at the event. He hopes it's a good sign for the economy.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.