PARADISE, Mich. — UPDATE 1:29 a.m. Thursday, March 14: Michigan AMBER Alert reports the missing child has been found and both suspects are in custody.
ORIGINAL STORY: Police in the Upper Peninsula are searching for a 5-year-old boy who was abducted.
An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night just before midnight.
Police are looking for 53-year-old George Stephen Cunningham.
He is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, he's 5' 08", 165 pounds, and wears glasses.
A second white male, John Stygler, may be traveling with Cunningham and the abducted child.
5-year-old Zephaniau George Cunningham is a 3 foot tall, 40 pound male with brown hair, brown eyes and unknown clothing.
They were last seen at a house on the 9000 block of N. Whitefish Point Rd. in Paradise, Mich. at approximately 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 13.
