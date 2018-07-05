Update; Kent County deputies say 13 year old Ava Jae Mallindine has been located and she is safe. Mallindine is speaking with investigators.

Sheriff's deputies say she walked away from the area near 5 Mile Road and Murray lake Avenue in Grattan Township, Sunday, May 6, around 7:50 p.m.

The 13-year-old suffers from depression and made threats to harm herself.

Mallindine is 5'5" tall, about 180 pounds, has shoulder length blonde hair, and blue eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing shorts, a navy blue sweatshirt and white Ked tennis shoes.

Kent County deputies thank everyone involved in the search for Ava.

