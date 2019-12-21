SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have arrested three suspecs in connection to the murder of off-duty SAISD Detective Cliff Martinez early Saturday morning.

Jorge Lopez, 23, was arrested hours after his death on Saturday.

During a press conference Saturday afternoon, an SAPD spokesperson said Jorge Lopez is believed to have run off after assaulting and running over Martinez, according to the SAPD spokesperson.

Witnesses gave officers information about the direction Jorge Lopez ran off to. He was arrested shortly after. He will be charged with capital murder.

Police say they also arrested 29-year-old Alfredo Martinez on Saturday after a call for help from the public. He also faces capital murder charges.

A third suspect was also have a person of interest in custody, 21-year-old Victor Lopez.

Martinez was assaulted and run over outside of an IHOP restaurant in the 1000 block of Hot Wells Road just after 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a spokesperson with SAPD.

San Antonio ISD released the following statement in response to Detective Martinez's death.

"SAISD is deeply saddened to learn of the death of our Detective Cliff Martinez early this morning while working off-duty at an I-HOP. He was a highly-respected member of the SAISD Police Department, who worked for the department for 28 years. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

The investigation continues. If you have any information as to Martinez's whereabouts, call SAPD at (210)207-7273.

