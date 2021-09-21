x
UPS truck hits, seriously injures woman in Georgetown Twp.

A UPS delivery truck drove into the path of another car, hitting a 68-year-old woman from Zeeland and giving her potentially life-threatening injuries.
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash in Georgetown Township that left one woman injured.

A UPS delivery truck driven by a 31-year-old man from Kentwood was eastbound on Baldwin Street, turning left onto Baldwin Woods Drive. He turned into the path of a westbound Chrysler sedan.

The driver of the sedan is a 68-year-old woman from Zeeland. Police say she was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Portions of Baldwin Street were closed for several hours while officers examined the area. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is still under investigation.

