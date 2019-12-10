GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for some fall fun, Hudsonville's Urban Hayday is happening Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The annual festival is bringing back a special lumberjack show.

Families can also enjoy a hayride, carve pumpkins, eat donuts, ride a mechanical bull, pet the animals at the critter barn, vote on a favorite tractor, and compete in a game of laser tag.

There's fun for all ages, with live music, cooking demonstrations and a beer garden, too.

It's free for families to attend.