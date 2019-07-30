GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash overnight shut down NB US-131 near Burton St. for several hours. Michigan State Police are investigating, but have not released any information on the extent of any injuries or what may have caused the crash.

The highway opened back up around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing situation. Check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.