US-131 crash causes outage for over 1,000 in Grand Rapids

Consumers Energy says the accident knocked out power to more than 1,000 of its customers. Power is expected to be restored around midnight.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A car crash at US-131 and Market Street is causing a power outage for many in Grand Rapids.

Consumers Energy says the accident knocked out power to more than 1,000 of its customers. Power is expected to be restored around midnight.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the ramp from U-S 131 to Wealthy Street.

Grand Rapids Police are still investigating and have not released any information on the crash.

This is still a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.