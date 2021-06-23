x
US-31 southbound closed at Sherman Boulevard due to serious crash

The freeway will be closed for several hours, according to police.
MUSKEGON, Mich. — US-31 southbound will be closed at Sherman Boulevard for several hours due to a crash, according to Norton Shores Police.

Anyone traveling through this area should seek an alternative route.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

