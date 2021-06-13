U.S. Army commemorates Flag Day with informational video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Monday, June 14th is Flag Day.
President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation in 1916 establishing Flag Day. President Calvin Coolidge did the same in 1927. It wasn't until August 3rd, 1949 that congress established Flag Day as a national observance.
Many people will commemorate the day by putting the U.S. Flag outside their homes and businesses.
The U.S. Army put out a Facebook video commemorating Flag Day.
The first celebration of the U.S. Flag birthday was held in 1877 on the 100th anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777.
However, it is believed that the first annual recognition of the flag's birthday dates back to 1885 when school teacher, BJ Cigrand, first organized a group of Wisconsin school children to observe June 14 -- the 108th anniversary of the official adoption of The Stars and Stripes.
